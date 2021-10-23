ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ChampionX worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ChampionX by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 62,166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in ChampionX by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 63,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.19 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 419.90 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

