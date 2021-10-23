Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 20,647 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $62,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.67. 845,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

