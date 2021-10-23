Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $99.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,335.55. 3,133,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,379.54. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

