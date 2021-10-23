Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,007,953 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,119,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,953 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Philip Morris International worth $1,201,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,362. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

