Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 862,072 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of Texas Instruments worth $2,360,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $272,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.07. 3,648,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $202.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $189.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

