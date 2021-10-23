Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 120,541 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,249,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $1,038,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,575. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 578 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $143,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,186 shares of company stock worth $210,061,087. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

