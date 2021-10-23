Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,361,285 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,091,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361,285 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of AT&T worth $1,412,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. 36,854,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,163,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.