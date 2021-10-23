Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,594,415 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $2,044,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,656,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,253,000 after acquiring an additional 430,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,284,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.28.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.15. 7,541,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,304,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

