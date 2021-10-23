Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,275 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302,955 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37,275 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Adobe worth $1,348,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $643.58. 1,786,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,364. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $306.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,736 shares of company stock valued at $27,772,516. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

