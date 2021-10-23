Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,018,496 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Pfizer worth $2,137,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 374,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $43.16. 17,174,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,875,844. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

