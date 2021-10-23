Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,654,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 982.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.03.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $374.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,444. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

