Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,461,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Alphabet worth $3,568,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $86.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,751.33. 2,529,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,697. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

