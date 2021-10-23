Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,018,344 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 501,024 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Intel worth $1,123,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,803,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,871,873. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.35.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.