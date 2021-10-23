Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Billion Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184,725 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of BlackRock worth $1,660,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 53.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3,663.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 663,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,033,000 after buying an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $914.97. 372,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $895.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $870.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.