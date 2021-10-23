Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Cisco Systems worth $2,522,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,949,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,688,063. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

