Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $999.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 10.82% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $999,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after purchasing an additional 333,115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,135,000 after purchasing an additional 183,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. 361,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,797. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

