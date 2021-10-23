Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.66% of Illinois Tool Works worth $1,170,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.57. 520,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,748. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.29 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

