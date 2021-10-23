Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562,145 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $2,459,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $54.45. 12,828,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,631,139. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

