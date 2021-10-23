Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.23% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,039,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 428,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,491,000 after buying an additional 680,989 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,251,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.