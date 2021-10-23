Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 167,843 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,363,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,843 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Visa worth $2,189,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,286. The firm has a market cap of $450.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

