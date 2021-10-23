Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,871 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,682,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Bank of America worth $1,512,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. 36,216,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,356,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.