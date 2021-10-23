Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 750,128 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.64% of 3M worth $1,880,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 348.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.80. 2,630,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,207. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.14. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.