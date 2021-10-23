Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,258,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,458 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of NIKE worth $1,121,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $163.48. 5,323,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.80 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

