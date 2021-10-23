Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock opened at $730.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $764.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $717.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

