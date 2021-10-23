Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $38,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 222,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $112.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.04. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

