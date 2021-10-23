CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 271,466 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9,315.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $21,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average of $77.70. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.