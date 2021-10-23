CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 7,434 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,563 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $6,934,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.05 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.