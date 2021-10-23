CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 13,752 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after buying an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,279,000 after buying an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,906,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,881,000 after buying an additional 3,933,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

NYSE KO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

