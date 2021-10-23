CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 17,439 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.26% of Lightspeed POS worth $27,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth about $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Barclays raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.93.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $95.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.18. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

