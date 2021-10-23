CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 4,765 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 374.6% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 765,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

