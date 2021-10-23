CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,627 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $782,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,186 shares of company stock worth $210,061,087. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

