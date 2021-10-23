CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $84.42 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

