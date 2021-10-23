CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $26,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPM. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $50.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

