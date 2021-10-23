CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $21.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $131.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.