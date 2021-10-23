CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $23.78 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO stock opened at $358.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.01 and a 200-day moving average of $354.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.79.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.