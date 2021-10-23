CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $28.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 165,266 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 31.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 9,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.33 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 893.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.