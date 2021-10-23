CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $36.80 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 328,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.77% of Colliers International Group worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 547.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $145.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.46 and a 1-year high of $145.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

