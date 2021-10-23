CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $44.11 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,962 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $21,344,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

