CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $44.95 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $2,454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.97 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $161.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.