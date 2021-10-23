CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $48.75 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 52.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 110.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,466.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

