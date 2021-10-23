CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,646 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Ball worth $44,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,738,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,110,000 after acquiring an additional 67,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.21 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

