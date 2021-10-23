CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

