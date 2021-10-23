CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

