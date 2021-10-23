CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 55,571 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $36,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,452,000 after buying an additional 172,858 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,041,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

Shares of IQV opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.65 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.