CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,646 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.17% of Ball worth $44,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.21 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Barclays boosted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

