CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 157.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.23% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.