CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,425 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.37% of Allegion worth $45,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

