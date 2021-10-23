CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New $21.61 Million Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 164,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,611,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Ascendis Pharma A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the second quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $144.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

