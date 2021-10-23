CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 11,920 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,487,546,000 after purchasing an additional 240,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $116.87 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

