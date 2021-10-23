CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 128,709 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,709 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.09% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 397,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 210,856 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.